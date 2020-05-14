Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Upgraded at Raymond James

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) was upgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $49.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.80.
LEG stock opened at $24.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.61. Leggett & Platt has a 12 month low of $22.03 and a 12 month high of $55.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEG. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after buying an additional 10,765 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,654,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 41,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. 73.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Leggett & Platt
Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.
