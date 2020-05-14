Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Upgraded at Raymond James

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) was upgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $49.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.80.

LEG stock opened at $24.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.61. Leggett & Platt has a 12 month low of $22.03 and a 12 month high of $55.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Leggett & Platt will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEG. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after buying an additional 10,765 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,654,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 41,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. 73.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

