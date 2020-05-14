Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) Price Target Increased to C$160.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS.A) had its price objective lifted by National Bank Financial from C$155.00 to C$160.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Shares of Lassonde Industries stock opened at C$138.00 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$137.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$147.26. Lassonde Industries has a 52-week low of C$100.10 and a 52-week high of C$199.32. The firm has a market cap of $438.96 million and a PE ratio of 13.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.12, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Lassonde Industries Company Profile

Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also offers cranberry sauces; and develops, manufactures, and markets specialty food products, including fondue broths and sauces, packaged corn-on-the-cob, and pasta sauces.

