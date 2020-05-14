Kuende 1-Day Volume Tops $38.00 (KUE)

Kuende (CURRENCY:KUE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 14th. Kuende has a total market capitalization of $128,817.55 and $38.00 worth of Kuende was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kuende token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including Bancor Network, CoinBene and Sistemkoin. Over the last week, Kuende has traded down 3.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00041495 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $332.26 or 0.03432545 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00054337 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002105 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00030831 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004357 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010269 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Kuende Token Profile

Kuende (KUE) is a token. It launched on June 11th, 2018. Kuende’s total supply is 3,013,984,637 tokens and its circulating supply is 821,103,008 tokens. Kuende’s official message board is medium.com/kuende . The Reddit community for Kuende is /r/kuende and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kuende’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kuende’s official website is kuende.com

Buying and Selling Kuende

Kuende can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, CoinBene and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuende directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kuende should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kuende using one of the exchanges listed above.

