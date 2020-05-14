Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $1.43, but opened at $1.40. Kosmos Energy shares last traded at $1.59, with a volume of 5,779,860 shares.

The oil and gas producer reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $177.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.50 million. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 3.69%.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KOS. Raymond James lowered Kosmos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Kosmos Energy from $1.80 to $1.55 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Capital One Financial lowered Kosmos Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Investec lowered Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Kosmos Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.54.

In other news, CEO Andrew G. Inglis purchased 300,000 shares of Kosmos Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.06 per share, for a total transaction of $318,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,127,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,255,673.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Richard Ryan Clark purchased 25,000 shares of Kosmos Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.15 per share, with a total value of $28,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 564,511 shares in the company, valued at $649,187.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 385,000 shares of company stock valued at $454,350. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 653.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC bought a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $567.15 million, a P/E ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 3.45.

About Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS)

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. Its primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. The company also maintains an exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

Featured Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.