Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $0.97, but opened at $0.82. Kopin shares last traded at $0.89, with a volume of 117,163 shares changing hands.

Specifically, CEO John C. C Fan purchased 250,000 shares of Kopin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.82 per share, with a total value of $205,000.00. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KOPN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kopin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kopin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.42 and its 200-day moving average is $0.43. The company has a market cap of $54.96 million, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.26.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Kopin had a negative net margin of 68.35% and a negative return on equity of 66.34%. The company had revenue of $7.88 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Kopin Co. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KOPN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kopin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Kopin by 491.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 371,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 308,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kopin by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 689,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 326,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.69% of the company’s stock.

Kopin Company Profile (NASDAQ:KOPN)

Kopin Corporation invents, develops, manufactures, and sells various components and systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, optical lenses, and audio integrated circuits, as well as SOLOS smart glasses, which are hands-free head-worn devices that obtain information from sensors or the Internet via a smartphone and displays the information on the sunglass lens.

