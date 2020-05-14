Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Price Target Raised to C$190.00 at TD Securities

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$165.00 to C$190.00 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Kinaxis to C$140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$125.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Pi Financial set a C$133.00 target price on shares of Kinaxis and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$140.00 to C$175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Kinaxis currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$161.44.

TSE:KXS opened at C$160.91 on Monday. Kinaxis has a 12 month low of C$74.48 and a 12 month high of C$173.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$121.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$108.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 198.65.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$74.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$71.13 million. Equities analysts forecast that Kinaxis will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Kinaxis Company Profile

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, which provide supply chain planning and analytics capabilities for managing various supply chain management processes, including demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, order fulfillment, capacity planning, and master scheduling, as well as sales and operations planning process.

