Kin (KIN) Market Cap Reaches $10.01 Million

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded up 15.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. Kin has a market capitalization of $10.01 million and approximately $30,909.00 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Kin has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Kin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stellarport, Bancor Network, Stellar Decentralized Exchange and DDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010300 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.42 or 0.01987883 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00075483 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00169641 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00039147 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Kin Profile

Kin’s launch date was May 25th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,214,839,705,290 tokens. Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation . The official website for Kin is kinecosystem.org . The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Kin is medium.com/kinfoundation

Kin Token Trading

Kin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, IDEX, OTCBTC, CoinFalcon, Bancor Network, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, DDEX, Allbit, Stellarport, COSS, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC, Fatbtc and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

