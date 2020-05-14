Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Trading Down 4% After Analyst Downgrade

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)’s share price dropped 4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $12.00. Deutsche Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock. Kimco Realty traded as low as $9.88 and last traded at $9.69, approximately 3,813,585 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 7,299,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.09.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Compass Point lowered shares of Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.19.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

In related news, Director Philip E. Coviello, Jr. acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.70 per share, with a total value of $214,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 82,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,408.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Lourenso sold 7,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total transaction of $123,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 64.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 297.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 36.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 33.33% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The business had revenue of $284.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.