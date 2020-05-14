Key Financial Inc Takes Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,495,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 53,881 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,446,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.0% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 61,534 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 274,934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,790,000 after purchasing an additional 5,052 shares during the period. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.68.

In related news, CEO Bryan C. Hanson purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $113.00 per share, for a total transaction of $113,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,166,184. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $111.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.11. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $74.37 and a 1 year high of $161.11.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.20%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

Read More: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.