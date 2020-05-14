Key Financial Inc Takes $26,000 Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOT. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000.

NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $145.74 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $136.62 and its 200-day moving average is $150.71. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $106.07 and a 52-week high of $171.07.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

