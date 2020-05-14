Key Financial Inc Takes $26,000 Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 74 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,033 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 515 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $435.00 to $433.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $489.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $441.36.

LMT opened at $364.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $104.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $365.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $387.72. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $266.11 and a fifty-two week high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 185.10%. The firm had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

