Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “€80.00” Price Target for Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX)

Kepler Capital Markets set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €92.00 ($106.98) target price on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Nord/LB set a €132.00 ($153.49) target price on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €81.00 ($94.19) target price on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank set a €116.00 ($134.88) target price on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Carl Zeiss Meditec currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €99.43 ($115.61).

ETR:AFX opened at €85.75 ($99.71) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €90.22 and a 200-day moving average of €102.29. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion and a PE ratio of 45.23. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a one year low of €67.70 ($78.72) and a one year high of €122.10 ($141.98).

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, other Europe countries, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

