Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,118 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Karuna Therapeutics worth $3,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. Institutional investors own 48.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.37, for a total value of $1,609,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 10,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,797.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Heather Preston purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.00 per share, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at $272,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 72,956 shares of company stock valued at $5,293,107 over the last 90 days.

NASDAQ KRTX opened at $75.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 145.80, a current ratio of 145.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion and a PE ratio of -0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.41. Karuna Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $11.24 and a 12-month high of $152.00.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.05. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Karuna Therapeutics will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $106.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.91.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric conditions characterized by significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as cognitive and negative symptoms, Alzheimer's, and pain.

