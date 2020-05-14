JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Londonmetric Property (LON:LMP) Target Price to GBX 210

Londonmetric Property (LON:LMP) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 230 ($3.03) to GBX 210 ($2.76) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.47% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on LMP. Peel Hunt upgraded Londonmetric Property to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 245 ($3.22) to GBX 220 ($2.89) in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Londonmetric Property in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised Londonmetric Property to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 200 ($2.63) in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Londonmetric Property to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 240 ($3.16) to GBX 204 ($2.68) in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Londonmetric Property from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 210 ($2.76) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 212.71 ($2.80).

Shares of Londonmetric Property stock opened at GBX 190.10 ($2.50) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 182.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 214.72. Londonmetric Property has a 12 month low of GBX 132.90 ($1.75) and a 12 month high of GBX 245.40 ($3.23).

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT (ticker: LMP) that specialises in distribution, convenience and long income property. It focuses on strong and growing income and enhancing capital values. LondonMetric has 13 million sq ft under management.

