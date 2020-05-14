JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Beach Investment Management LLC.

Beach Investment Management LLC. trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,157 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 2.1% of Beach Investment Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Beach Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 4,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 3,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 20,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Bull Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $84.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $282.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $141.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.78.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). The firm had revenue of $28.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.45 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 34.35%.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total value of $1,187,020.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,505,582.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen B. Burke acquired 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $87.99 per share, for a total transaction of $6,599,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 150,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,202,283.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on JPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.36.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

