JMP Securities Trims ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) Target Price to $30.00

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 121.40% from the company’s current price.

PRA has been the subject of several other reports. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of ProAssurance from $36.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ProAssurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of ProAssurance from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

PRA stock opened at $13.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $858.82 million, a P/E ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. ProAssurance has a one year low of $13.53 and a one year high of $42.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.95.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $196.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.50 million. ProAssurance had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ProAssurance will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in ProAssurance by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,255,000 after purchasing an additional 18,957 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in ProAssurance by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 45,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 8,977 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ProAssurance by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 701,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,337,000 after purchasing an additional 27,182 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in ProAssurance during the 4th quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in ProAssurance by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 200,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,239,000 after purchasing an additional 28,503 shares during the period. 86.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ProAssurance

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

