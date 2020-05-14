Jimmy Groombridge Acquires 241 Shares of FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) Stock

FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) insider Jimmy Groombridge purchased 241 shares of FirstGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 62 ($0.82) per share, with a total value of £149.42 ($196.55).
Jimmy Groombridge also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, April 14th, Jimmy Groombridge purchased 212 shares of FirstGroup stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 71 ($0.93) per share, with a total value of £150.52 ($198.00).
- On Tuesday, March 10th, Jimmy Groombridge purchased 151 shares of FirstGroup stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 99 ($1.30) per share, with a total value of £149.49 ($196.65).
Shares of LON FGP opened at GBX 54.25 ($0.71) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $661.57 million and a P/E ratio of -2.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.24. FirstGroup plc has a 1-year low of GBX 25 ($0.33) and a 1-year high of GBX 138.80 ($1.83). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 59.19 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 103.35.
FirstGroup Company Profile
FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company's First Student segment provides student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 44,000 yellow school buses in North America. This segment also offers charter hire services for school and non-school activities. Its First Transit segment offers public transit management and contracting services, including fixed route, paratransit, shuttle, and vehicle maintenance services to transit authorities, such as federal, state, and local transportation departments, as well as for private institutions, including universities, hospitals, and airports in North America.
