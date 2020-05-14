Jimmy Groombridge Acquires 241 Shares of FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) Stock

FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) insider Jimmy Groombridge purchased 241 shares of FirstGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 62 ($0.82) per share, with a total value of £149.42 ($196.55).

Jimmy Groombridge also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 14th, Jimmy Groombridge purchased 212 shares of FirstGroup stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 71 ($0.93) per share, with a total value of £150.52 ($198.00).

On Tuesday, March 10th, Jimmy Groombridge purchased 151 shares of FirstGroup stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 99 ($1.30) per share, with a total value of £149.49 ($196.65).

Shares of LON FGP opened at GBX 54.25 ($0.71) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $661.57 million and a P/E ratio of -2.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.24. FirstGroup plc has a 1-year low of GBX 25 ($0.33) and a 1-year high of GBX 138.80 ($1.83). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 59.19 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 103.35.

Several brokerages recently commented on FGP. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on FirstGroup from GBX 100 ($1.32) to GBX 70 ($0.92) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut FirstGroup to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 142 ($1.87) to GBX 60 ($0.79) in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut FirstGroup to a “sector performer” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 165 ($2.17) to GBX 65 ($0.86) in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on FirstGroup from GBX 139 ($1.83) to GBX 155 ($2.04) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FirstGroup in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 114.78 ($1.51).

FirstGroup Company Profile

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company's First Student segment provides student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 44,000 yellow school buses in North America. This segment also offers charter hire services for school and non-school activities. Its First Transit segment offers public transit management and contracting services, including fixed route, paratransit, shuttle, and vehicle maintenance services to transit authorities, such as federal, state, and local transportation departments, as well as for private institutions, including universities, hospitals, and airports in North America.

