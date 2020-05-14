JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Trading Down 3.8%

Shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) dropped 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.49 and last traded at $8.24, approximately 7,455,797 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 15,919,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.56.

JBLU has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Buckingham Research cut shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.62.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 1.36.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The transportation company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). JetBlue Airways had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. JetBlue Airways’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Joanna Geraghty sold 2,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $37,965.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,898 shares in the company, valued at $2,458,470. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JBLU. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the fourth quarter valued at $522,000. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile (NASDAQ:JBLU)

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

