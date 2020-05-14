Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) a GBX 148 Price Target

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) received a GBX 148 ($1.95) price objective from investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.31% from the stock’s previous close.

VOD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Vodafone Group from GBX 236 ($3.10) to GBX 238 ($3.13) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. DZ Bank decreased their price objective on Vodafone Group from GBX 165 ($2.17) to GBX 160 ($2.10) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.37) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 170 ($2.24) target price on Vodafone Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a GBX 215 ($2.83) target price on Vodafone Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 176.19 ($2.32).

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

Shares of LON VOD opened at GBX 120.02 ($1.58) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.73, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.27. Vodafone Group has a 1-year low of GBX 92.76 ($1.22) and a 1-year high of GBX 195.65 ($2.57). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 112.34 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 139.10.

In other news, insider Margherita D. Valle acquired 71,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 139 ($1.83) per share, with a total value of £99,031.94 ($130,270.90).

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

Featured Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.