IsoRay (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

IsoRay (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The healthcare company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 million.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ISR opened at $0.86 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.34. IsoRay has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $1.06.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ISR. Zacks Investment Research raised IsoRay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1.25 price objective (up previously from $0.70) on shares of IsoRay in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

IsoRay, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States. The company produces CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers, as well as ocular melanoma.

