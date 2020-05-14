Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) Shares Acquired by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) by 49.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 531,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,811 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.10% of Invitation Homes worth $11,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Invitation Homes by 81.6% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 108,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 48,579 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes during the first quarter worth about $6,556,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in Invitation Homes by 2.7% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 279,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,968,000 after purchasing an additional 7,338 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Invitation Homes by 2.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,521,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,880,000 after purchasing an additional 71,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Invitation Homes by 18.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 79,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 12,090 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, COO Charles D. Young sold 20,201 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total value of $601,787.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 190,422 shares in the company, valued at $5,672,671.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE INVH opened at $23.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. Invitation Homes Inc has a one year low of $15.64 and a one year high of $32.70. The firm has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.91, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.85.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $449.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on INVH shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Invitation Homes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Invitation Homes has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.71.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

