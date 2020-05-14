International Paper Co (IP) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 26th

International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 12th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be given a dividend of 0.5125 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th.

International Paper has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. International Paper has a dividend payout ratio of 95.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect International Paper to earn $2.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.05 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.3%.

Get International Paper alerts:

NYSE:IP opened at $30.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.18. The stock has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.35. International Paper has a 1 year low of $26.38 and a 1 year high of $47.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

In other International Paper news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 16,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $687,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,194 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,710.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William Thomas Hamic sold 4,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $129,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IP shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on International Paper in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on International Paper from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine lowered International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on International Paper from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.83.

About International Paper

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.