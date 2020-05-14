Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) Raised to Outperform at AltaCorp Capital

AltaCorp Capital upgraded shares of Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Sunday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Inter Pipeline from a hold rating to a sell rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Inter Pipeline from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$16.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Raymond James set a C$10.00 price target on shares of Inter Pipeline and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$9.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$15.14.

IPL opened at C$11.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$18.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.64, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.11. Inter Pipeline has a 1 year low of C$5.35 and a 1 year high of C$25.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion and a PE ratio of 8.71.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$644.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$607.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Inter Pipeline will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Inter Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 134.33%.

In other news, Senior Officer David Michael Chappell bought 10,000 shares of Inter Pipeline stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$11.60 per share, with a total value of C$116,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$320,740.

Inter Pipeline Company Profile

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

