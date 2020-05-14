Insight 2811 Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Insight 2811 Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 23.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PG. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 126.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. grace capital bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 64.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

In other Procter & Gamble news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 3,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $417,235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,846.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 25,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total transaction of $3,059,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,046,461. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,392,511 shares of company stock worth $887,693,596. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

PG opened at $113.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $287.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.63. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12-month low of $94.34 and a 12-month high of $128.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be issued a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 69.91%.

Several analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $130.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Argus raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.31.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.