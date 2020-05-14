Insider Buying: Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (LON:RR) Insider Purchases £979.80 in Stock

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (LON:RR) insider Lee Hsien Yang bought 345 shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 284 ($3.74) per share, for a total transaction of £979.80 ($1,288.87).

Lee Hsien Yang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 7th, Lee Hsien Yang bought 297 shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 331 ($4.35) per share, for a total transaction of £983.07 ($1,293.17).

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC stock opened at GBX 257.90 ($3.39) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 319.59 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 580.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.73. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 249 ($3.28) and a 1-year high of GBX 945.60 ($12.44).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 7.10 ($0.09) per share. This is a positive change from Rolls-Royce Holding PLC’s previous dividend of $4.60. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.17%.

A number of research firms recently commented on RR. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from GBX 683 ($8.98) to GBX 573 ($7.54) and set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,170 ($15.39) price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 155 ($2.04) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 246 ($3.24) in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 644 ($8.47).

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC Company Profile

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment manufactures aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

