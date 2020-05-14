Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Shares Gap Up to $11.90

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:INO) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.58, but opened at $11.90. Inovio Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $13.16, with a volume of 35,550,108 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.45.

Get Inovio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.87 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.03.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 259.07% and a negative net margin of 2,901.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Inovio Pharmaceuticals news, Director David B. Weiner sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total value of $28,463.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 827,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,794,272.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Weiner sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total transaction of $32,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 828,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,722,645.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,404 shares of company stock worth $100,073. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 131,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,075 shares during the period. 33.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:INO)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA-based immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza.

See Also: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.