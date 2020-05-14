II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Shares Up 21% After Earnings Beat

II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI)’s share price traded up 21% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $48.68 and last traded at $43.85, 9,442,259 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 428% from the average session volume of 1,787,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.24.

The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.33. II-VI had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $627.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.66 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on IIVI shares. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of II-VI from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of II-VI in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of II-VI from $26.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of II-VI from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.56.

In other news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 18,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $633,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 444,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,566,285. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Francis J. Kramer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $661,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 183,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,077,630.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 59,980 shares of company stock valued at $2,299,878 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of II-VI in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of II-VI by 136.4% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,044 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 12,144 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of II-VI by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,292,429 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,834,000 after acquiring an additional 377,503 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of II-VI by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,687,745 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,245 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of II-VI in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.83 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI)

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

