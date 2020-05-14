II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.50-0.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $650-700 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $626.90 million.II-VI also updated its Q4 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.50-0.70 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of II-VI from $26.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of II-VI from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of II-VI in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of II-VI in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of II-VI from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. II-VI currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.56.

Shares of II-VI stock opened at $44.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.83 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.85. II-VI has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $48.68.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $627.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.66 million. II-VI had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that II-VI will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Francis J. Kramer sold 20,000 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $661,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 183,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,077,630.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Francis J. Kramer sold 21,380 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total transaction of $987,328.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 209,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,694,521.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,980 shares of company stock worth $2,299,878 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

