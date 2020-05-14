IG Gold (IGG) Market Cap Hits $646,989.93

IG Gold (CURRENCY:IGG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. IG Gold has a total market cap of $646,989.93 and $2,083.00 worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, IG Gold has traded up 8.2% against the dollar. One IG Gold token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, ABCC, LATOKEN and TRX Market.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010300 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $192.42 or 0.01987883 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00075483 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00169641 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00039147 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000667 BTC.

IG Gold Profile

IG Gold is a token. It launched on January 14th, 2019. IG Gold’s total supply is 48,749,913,466 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,856,541,707 tokens. IG Gold’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for IG Gold is www.iggalaxy.com . The Reddit community for IG Gold is /r/IntergalacticGaming . The official message board for IG Gold is medium.com/@IGGalaxy

Buying and Selling IG Gold

IG Gold can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TRX Market, LATOKEN, CoinExchange and ABCC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IG Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IG Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IG Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

