ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Shares Gap Down to $8.35

ICICI Bank Ltd (NYSE:IBN)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.10, but opened at $8.35. ICICI Bank shares last traded at $9.16, with a volume of 815,109 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IBN. ValuEngine raised shares of ICICI Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICICI Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

Get ICICI Bank alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $29.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of ICICI Bank by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,073 shares of the bank’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Bell Rock Capital LLC increased its position in shares of ICICI Bank by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 8,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of ICICI Bank by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of ICICI Bank by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ICICI Bank by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. 19.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN)

ICICI Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for ICICI Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICICI Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.