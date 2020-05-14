ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) Shares Gap Down to $8.35

ICICI Bank Ltd (NYSE:IBN)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.10, but opened at $8.35. ICICI Bank shares last traded at $9.16, with a volume of 815,109 shares changing hands.
A number of brokerages recently commented on IBN. ValuEngine raised shares of ICICI Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICICI Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd.
The firm has a market cap of $29.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.
About ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN)
ICICI Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, General Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and fixed, recurring, and security deposits.
