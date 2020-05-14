Hunt Companies Finance Trust (NYSE:HCFT) Shares Up 5.3% Following Earnings Beat

Hunt Companies Finance Trust Inc (NYSE:HCFT)’s share price shot up 5.3% on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $2.14 and last traded at $1.99, 201,933 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 127% from the average session volume of 88,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.89.

The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.49 million for the quarter. Hunt Companies Finance Trust had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 16.05%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Hunt Companies Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.75%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Hunt Companies Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

In other Hunt Companies Finance Trust news, CEO James Peter Flynn acquired 24,000 shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.19 per share, with a total value of $28,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 87,180 shares in the company, valued at $103,744.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders acquired 78,400 shares of company stock worth $110,119. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 13,389 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust by 17.6% during the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 215,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 32,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Hunt Companies Finance Trust by 35.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 244,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 63,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $48.13 million, a P/E ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.81.

About Hunt Companies Finance Trust (NYSE:HCFT)

Hunt Companies Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate specialty finance company, focuses on investing in portfolio mortgage-backed securities (MBS), mortgages, and other real estate related assets. It invests in agency and non-agency residential MBS, multi-family MBS, mortgage-servicing rights, and other mortgage-related investments.

