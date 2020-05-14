Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Trading Down 1.3%

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM)’s stock price fell 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.71 and last traded at $11.61, 27,350 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,417,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.76.

Separately, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 22.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile (NYSE:HWM)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It offers jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and titanium structural parts for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation.

