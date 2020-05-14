Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Trading Down 1.3%

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM)’s stock price fell 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.71 and last traded at $11.61, 27,350 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,417,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.76.
Separately, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.
The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.69.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Howmet Aerospace Company Profile (NYSE:HWM)
Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It offers jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and titanium structural parts for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation.
