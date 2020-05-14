Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.44), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $3,458.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3,317.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($7.40) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:HMC opened at $23.05 on Thursday. Honda Motor has a one year low of $19.38 and a one year high of $29.44. The company has a market cap of $40.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

HMC has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Honda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. CLSA downgraded shares of Honda Motor from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Motorcycle Business segment produces sports models, including trial and moto-cross racing vehicles; business and commuter models; all-terrain vehicles; and side-by-side models.

