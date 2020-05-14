Holistic Financial Partners Decreases Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Holistic Financial Partners lessened its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.4% of Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,908,541,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $310,039,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 27,661,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,855,962,000 after buying an additional 1,895,932 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,845,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,548,674,000 after buying an additional 1,531,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 88.8% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,281,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,031,000 after buying an additional 1,072,935 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen B. Burke purchased 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $87.99 per share, for a total transaction of $6,599,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,202,283.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total value of $1,187,020.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 137,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,505,582.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on JPM. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Odeon Capital Group cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.10 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.36.

NYSE:JPM opened at $84.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.78. The firm has a market cap of $282.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.20. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $141.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($1.92). The firm had revenue of $28.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.45 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

