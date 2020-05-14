High Liner Foods Inc (HLF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on June 15th

High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th.

HLF opened at C$6.69 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.23 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.58, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $211.31 million and a PE ratio of 22.30. High Liner Foods has a 1 year low of C$5.19 and a 1 year high of C$12.00.

Get High Liner Foods alerts:

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$292.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$279.84 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that High Liner Foods will post 0.9399999 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert Pace purchased 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$7.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$79,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$79,750.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on High Liner Foods from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

About High Liner Foods

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for High Liner Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Liner Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.