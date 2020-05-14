Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Trading Down 3.7% on Analyst Downgrade

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT)’s share price dropped 3.7% on Tuesday after B. Riley lowered their price target on the stock from $5.50 to $4.50. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Hersha Hospitality Trust traded as low as $4.20 and last traded at $4.33, approximately 225,211 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 785,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.49.

HT has been the subject of a number of other reports. DA Davidson cut shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $14.00 to $4.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Get Hersha Hospitality Trust alerts:

In other Hersha Hospitality Trust news, COO Neil H. Shah purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.96 per share, with a total value of $239,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 389,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,658,802.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay H. Shah purchased 27,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.42 per share, with a total value of $178,476.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,198. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 211,137 shares of company stock valued at $1,655,306. 12.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 281,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 75,445 shares during the period. 1060 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,014,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 456,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 125,983 shares during the period. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America raised its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 109.1% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America now owns 21,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 11,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 224,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 38,240 shares in the last quarter. 76.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $153.92 million, a P/E ratio of -3.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.39 and its 200 day moving average is $10.85.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $90.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.74 million. Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 3.98%. As a group, analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 28.64%.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile (NYSE:HT)

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale, luxury and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 48 hotels totaling 7,644 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.