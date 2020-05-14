Helen Jones Acquires 766 Shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner plc (LON:FSTA) Stock

Fuller, Smith & Turner plc (LON:FSTA) insider Helen Jones bought 766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 656 ($8.63) per share, for a total transaction of £5,024.96 ($6,610.05).

Shares of FSTA opened at GBX 650 ($8.55) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.34, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.43. Fuller, Smith & Turner plc has a one year low of GBX 604 ($7.95) and a one year high of GBX 1,250 ($16.44). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 708.84 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 881.01.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FSTA shares. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 820 ($10.79) target price (down from GBX 950 ($12.50)) on shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Fuller, Smith & Turner from GBX 1,300 ($17.10) to GBX 850 ($11.18) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt cut their target price on Fuller, Smith & Turner from GBX 1,050 ($13.81) to GBX 750 ($9.87) and set an “add” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th.

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. operates managed pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Managed Pubs and Hotels, Tenanted Inns, and The Fuller's Beer Company. The company also manages pubs operated by third parties under tenancy or lease agreements.

