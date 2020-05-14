HC Wainwright Reiterates “Hold” Rating for STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN)

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of STRATA Skin Sciences in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STRATA Skin Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.85.

Shares of SSKN opened at $1.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.02 million, a PE ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.80. STRATA Skin Sciences has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $2.92.

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The medical device company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.69 million. STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 12.00%. Equities research analysts predict that STRATA Skin Sciences will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in STRATA Skin Sciences by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,804 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 11,345 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC raised its stake in STRATA Skin Sciences by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 461,122 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 158,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in STRATA Skin Sciences by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,159,661 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after buying an additional 10,148 shares during the period. 22.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STRATA Skin Sciences Company Profile

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the therapeutic and aesthetic dermatology market. The company operates through three segments: Dermatology Recurring Procedures, Dermatology Procedures Equipment, and Dermatology Imaging. Its products include XTRAC laser and VTRAC excimer lamp systems used for the treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo, and other skin conditions; the STRATAPEN MicroSystems, a micropigmentation device; and Nordlys, a multi-technology aesthetic laser device for treating vascular and pigmented lesions.

