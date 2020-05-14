HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Viela Bio (NYSE:VIE)

Viela Bio (NYSE:VIE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $70.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $60.00. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 45.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wedbush started coverage on Viela Bio in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Viela Bio from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Viela Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Viela Bio from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

Shares of NYSE:VIE opened at $48.23 on Thursday. Viela Bio has a 1 year low of $18.20 and a 1 year high of $70.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.65.

Viela Bio (NYSE:VIE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.08).

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Viela Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $119,675,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new stake in Viela Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $110,509,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Viela Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $10,860,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Viela Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $10,054,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Viela Bio by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 289,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,010,000 after purchasing an additional 25,121 shares in the last quarter.

About Viela Bio

Viela Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of treatments for severe inflammation and autoimmune diseases in the United States. The company is developing inebilizumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody for neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder; kidney transplant desensitization; myasthenia gravis; and IgG4-related diseases.

