HC Wainwright Lowers Genfit (OTCMKTS:GNFTF) to Hold

Genfit (OTCMKTS:GNFTF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Genfit in a research report on Monday, March 30th. B. Riley cut shares of Genfit to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of GNFTF stock opened at $7.10 on Tuesday. Genfit has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $24.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.83.

Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutic and diagnostic solutions for metabolic, inflammatory, and autoimmune or fibrotic diseases affecting primarily the liver and gastro-enterology. The company's lead products include Elafibranor, which is in pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), as well as in Phase 2 study in patients with primary biliary cholangitis; and Nitazoxanide that is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of NASH-induced significant or severe fibrosis.

