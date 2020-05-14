Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) Short Interest Up 24.5% in April

Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 512,700 shares, a growth of 24.5% from the April 15th total of 411,700 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 299,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on THG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on Hanover Insurance Group from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Hanover Insurance Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Hanover Insurance Group from $130.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Hanover Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.25.

Shares of THG stock opened at $85.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.16. Hanover Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $75.11 and a 12-month high of $144.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.89.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.20. Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Hanover Insurance Group will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 675 shares of Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.96, for a total value of $91,098.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,033 shares in the company, valued at $679,253.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Kirkpatrick Tripp sold 2,000 shares of Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $276,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,595,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Hanover Insurance Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 75,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,963 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 304.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,004,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hanover Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,344,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

