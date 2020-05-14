Hamish Paton Acquires 512 Shares of Amigo Holdings PLC (LON:AMGO) Stock

Amigo Holdings PLC (LON:AMGO) insider Hamish Paton acquired 512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 29 ($0.38) per share, for a total transaction of £148.48 ($195.32).

Hamish Paton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 8th, Hamish Paton acquired 896 shares of Amigo stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 16 ($0.21) per share, for a total transaction of £143.36 ($188.58).

LON:AMGO opened at GBX 24.05 ($0.32) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $114.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 14.81, a quick ratio of 14.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 19.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 47.52. Amigo Holdings PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 10.48 ($0.14) and a 12-month high of GBX 297.50 ($3.91).

Several research firms recently commented on AMGO. Peel Hunt reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Amigo in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amigo in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Amigo in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 213.75 ($2.81).

About Amigo

Amigo Holdings PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides guarantor loans to individuals in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Bournemouth, the United Kingdom. Amigo Holdings PLC is a subsidiary of Richmond Group Limited.

