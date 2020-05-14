Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.60-0.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $230-245 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $239.41 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HALO. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Halozyme Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $24.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.28 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.95. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.71 and a 12-month high of $25.68.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $25.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.96 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 36.86% and a negative return on equity of 33.71%. The company’s revenue was down 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Kelley acquired 52,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.23 per share, for a total transaction of $748,910.67. Following the transaction, the director now owns 242,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,450,305.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing novel oncology therapies in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

