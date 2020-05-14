GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) Trading 29.1% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) traded up 29.1% on Tuesday after KeyCorp upgraded the stock from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating. The company traded as high as $64.94 and last traded at $60.39, 46,024,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 1,033% from the average session volume of 4,062,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.79.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GRUB. Mizuho reduced their target price on GrubHub from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on GrubHub from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of GrubHub in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GrubHub from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on GrubHub from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GrubHub has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.83.

In related news, CFO Adam Dewitt sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.21, for a total value of $160,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,090,776.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 8,356 shares of company stock valued at $377,196 over the last ninety days. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of GrubHub by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 148,435 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,046,000 after buying an additional 37,059 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in GrubHub by 71.0% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 37,654 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 15,640 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in GrubHub by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 431,833 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,588,000 after acquiring an additional 107,456 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in GrubHub by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in GrubHub by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period.

The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.84 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The information services provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. GrubHub had a negative return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $363.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that GrubHub Inc will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

