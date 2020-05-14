Grin (GRIN) Price Hits $0.48

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. One Grin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00004969 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, Coinall, Hotbit and KuCoin. During the last seven days, Grin has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar. Grin has a market capitalization of $20.06 million and $64.40 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Grin alerts:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000041 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001479 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000604 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

GRIN uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 41,709,420 coins. Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW . The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org

Grin Coin Trading

Grin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Coinall, BitForex, Hotbit, Bisq, KuCoin and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.