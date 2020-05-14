Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) Position Increased by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,207 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,678,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,455,378,000 after acquiring an additional 418,905 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,517,391 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,036,340,000 after acquiring an additional 65,392 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,310,513 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $761,186,000 after acquiring an additional 74,239 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,915,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $670,272,000 after acquiring an additional 814,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,660,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $611,692,000 after buying an additional 130,711 shares during the period. 70.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on GS shares. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 price objective (down previously from $253.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Odeon Capital Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.60.

NYSE:GS opened at $171.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.45. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a twelve month low of $130.85 and a twelve month high of $250.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $171.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.28. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 13.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

