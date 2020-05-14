GNC (NYSE:GNC) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

GNC Holdings Inc (NYSE:GNC) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $0.46, but opened at $0.49. GNC shares last traded at $0.46, with a volume of 2,567,237 shares traded.

The specialty retailer reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $472.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.50 million. GNC had a negative return on equity of 21.45% and a negative net margin of 1.70%.

Several research analysts have commented on GNC shares. ValuEngine downgraded GNC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered GNC from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $2.50 to $0.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of GNC in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GNC in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of GNC in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of GNC by 118.1% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 14,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV bought a new position in shares of GNC in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. 52.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $36.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.47 and a 200 day moving average of $1.89.

About GNC (NYSE:GNC)

GNC Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of health, wellness, and performance products. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Manufacturing/Wholesale. Its products include proteins, performance supplements, weight management supplements, vitamins, herbs and greens, wellness supplements, health and beauty products, food and drink products, and other general merchandise.

