Girard Partners LTD. Buys 6,592 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Girard Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 87,503 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,592 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 1.7% of Girard Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $8,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,971,783 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,748,495,000 after buying an additional 548,830 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,572,048,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269,782 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,196,059,000 after buying an additional 100,637 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,768,687 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $750,455,000 after buying an additional 512,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,031,692 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,016,993,000 after buying an additional 85,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $102.92 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77, a PEG ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.08. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Imperial Capital cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $118.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Argus lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.38.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

