Gilbert & Cook Inc. Purchases 112 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 35.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 427 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,806,866,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 129,857.5% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620,525 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 9,648.1% during the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 505,535 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,229,000 after acquiring an additional 500,349 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $332,028,000. Finally, Altarock Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,060,000. 35.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL stock opened at $1,348.33 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,530.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,234.31 and its 200-day moving average is $1,325.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $938.72 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on GOOGL. Wedbush upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,375.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,445.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,320.00 to $1,400.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Atlantic Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,503.15.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.