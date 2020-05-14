Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Has $1.21 Million Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management cut its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 36.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,596 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 13,139 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VZ. PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 22,369 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 60,025 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after acquiring an additional 11,336 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $949,000. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 29,429 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 78,780 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $54.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.84 and a 52-week high of $62.22. The firm has a market cap of $235.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the cell phone carrier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th were given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.14%.

In other Verizon Communications news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $613,482.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,307.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Nomura Securities decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.44.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.